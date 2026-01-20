Police apologise to Bridgnorth man and agree to pay £2,500 after wrongfully seizing his lorry

West Mercia Police has written to Matt Davies apologising for its mistake after a court overturned his conviction for driving the vehicle without tax or an MOT.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter



The force seized the lorry in 2023, and put out a publicity picture of it being taken away on a transporter. At the time, Bridgnorth police put out a statement saying: "No MOT, no tax whilst being driven on the highway. The vehicle has been recovered."

Now, In a letter to Mr Davies, who had used the vehicle for his business Dudmaston Woodyards, the force admitted that the mistake would have been avoided if the officer who stopped the vehicle had investigated the matter further.