Suspected hare courser has vehicle seized after getting stuck in field

Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team said they took the vehicle from a field near Claverley, outside of Bridgnorth.

The seized car

A spokesperson said the vehicle had become stuck after being used in hare coursing, adding: "The vehicle had no insurance, no tax, and no registered keeper details, and was seized under the Hunting Act 2004."

Black Friday: Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website on this link



Hare coursing is the illegal chasing of hares with hounds - often lurchers - for sport.

Bridgnorth SNT said the practice causes unnecessary suffering to wildlife, damages crops and farmland, and impacts local communities.

The seized car

"They often involve other criminal activity, including trespass and vehicle offences," the SNT said. "Our policing purpose is clear: to protect rural communities, prevent harm to wildlife, and tackle associated criminality.

"We work closely with landowners and partners to ensure those engaging in these activities are held accountable.If you see suspicious activity or vehicles in fields, please report it to us via 101 or online at www.westmercia.police.uk.Together, we can protect our countryside."