Back to school! Giant brass ruler from yesteryear arrives at Bridgnorth antique shop

As youngsters prepared to go back to school this week they will possibly have included a ruler amongst their pencil case essentials – but this one will definitely not be suitable for everyday use in lessons.

By Richard Williams
Measuring more than three feet long, this giant brass ruler has just gone on sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth and centre owner John Ridgway says he has never seen one like it before.

Old Mill antiques Back to school pic - antique 4 metre ruler. Bridgnorth. John Ridgway with a weights and measures rule from Redding council.
