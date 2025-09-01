Back to school! Giant brass ruler from yesteryear arrives at Bridgnorth antique shop
As youngsters prepared to go back to school this week they will possibly have included a ruler amongst their pencil case essentials – but this one will definitely not be suitable for everyday use in lessons.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Measuring more than three feet long, this giant brass ruler has just gone on sale at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Bridgnorth and centre owner John Ridgway says he has never seen one like it before.