Plan for static caravan site at pub near Bridgnorth submitted to Shropshire Council
Plans to put six static caravans in the car park of a former south Shropshire pub have been submitted to Shropshire Council.
The Malt Shovel in the village of Highley, near Bridgnorth, wants to put six holiday lodges in grounds near the pub as part of what it describes as a "diversification" scheme for the owners of the existing public house.
Applicant C2 Capital Ltd has applied for permission for a change of use for the land, which once formed the pub's car park, halving the amount of available spaces from 42 to 21, according to plans submitted with the scheme.
The pub business closed in 2022.
"The lodges are intended to provide additional income to support the adjacent public house (The Malt Shovel)," said a supporting statement submitted by Solihull-based agents Anjum Design Limited.