Bridgnorth author seeks people's memories of VE Day - 80 years on

Naomi Hutton, is looking for local people who are prepared to share with her memories of when victory was declared in Europe in 1945.

The 80-year anniversary of VE Day is on May 8 this year.

Naomi said she would like profits to go to one or more charities chosen by those contributing and she is more than happy to visit contributors in order to interview them and record their own memories for inclusion in the book.

She said: "The idea has grown from me wishing to put my own father's memories down on paper.

"Living in Wolverhampton as a teenage boy, he recalls being allowed up into the belfry of St Peter's Church and looking down onto celebrations in Queen Square.

"This got me thinking and I think it would make a great read and get stories of local people out beyond our local community!"

Anyone wishing to take part can contact Naomi by telephone (07484 870756) or by e.mail (njh.aspiretuition@gmail.com).

Likewise, if you have a relative with an interesting story, photographs or artifacts which could be photographed, please do get in touch as soon as possible.