'Memories relived and friendships rekindled' - Birchfield School celebrates 90th birthday with fundraising reunion

The 'Celebration to Remember' took place on Saturday (September 13) at the school in Albrighton.

Charity football and hockey matches took place with current and former students and teachers, while pictures and memorabilia were on display for all to see.

Birchfield School celebrated it's 90th birthday last week. Photo: Birchfield School

Birchfield School's marketing and admissions manager Susannah Jones said: "We had an incredible day celebrating 90 years of Birchfield School.

"Old Boys, parents, former staff, and friends of the school came together to mark this special milestone with warmth, laughter, and a wonderful sense of community.

Photo: Birchfield School

"Highlights of the day included a commemorative football match, where past and present talent lit up the pitch, and a spirited hockey game.

"Plenty of stories were shared, memories relived and friendships rekindled. Thank you to everyone who joined us — your presence made this celebration truly special.

"We look forward to future years of excellence, tradition, and community at Birchfield!"

Photo: Birchfield School

Money was raised for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in memory of Brewood boy Jenson Bridges, who died in March aged 17 following a crash which also resulted in the deaths of two other teenage boys.

The site for Birchfield School, formerly Beamish House, was acquired by Major Walter Garnett-Botfield in 1908.

The family lived at Beamish House until 1953 when it was sold by Private Treaty and it briefly became the Beamish Country Club.

Famous Birchfield cakes baked by the school's kitchen. Photo: Birchfield School

Shortly afterwards Birchfield School, requiring larger premises to house and educate its boys, moved from Nethy Drive in Tettenhall and took up residence in Beamish House.

Birchfield School remained a Prep School for boys and girls from aged four to 13 until 2021.

Due to popular demand, it expanded to offer a Senior School educating boys and girls up to 16.