Eminent Shropshire scientist who researched for NASA on how Mars voyage would damage astronauts kidneys dies at 53

Professor Stephen B. Walsh, known as Ben to family and friends, died this week aged 53 after being diagnosed with a terminal illness 18 months ago.

Professor Walsh was born and raised in Shrewsbury before going on to have a stellar career in clinical science, specialising in nephrology - the treatment and diagnosis of kidney diseases.

He lived in Plealey, near Pontesbury, and went to The Priory School and Shrewsbury Sixth Form College before going on to study medicine in London, working as a clinician and in academia.

The professor first went to St George's Hospital in Tooting, London, before later setting up the London Tubular Centre. He later became an associate professor at University College London.

One of Professor Walsh's final pieces of research was with NASA and the European Space Agency on the effects of cosmic radiation on kidney function.

He and his team proved that the kidneys of astronauts would be significantly damaged on a space voyage to Mars.

Professor Walsh is survived by his wife Chiara and five-year-old son Silas who live in London, as well as his mum and sister who still live in Shropshire.

Neil Edmond was a close friend of Professor Walsh for more than four decades after they first met at an open day for The Priory School.

He said: "All the other boys opted to do sport and we were the only ones who did art. We spent the whole time drawing pictures of aliens. We were both nerds.

"He was obviously very brainy and clever, but he could be pretty daft, funny and playful.

"I've never laughed so much with anyone as I have with him."

The two Shropshire lads lived together during their 30s while forging their careers in London. Mr Edmond said Professor Walsh loved music and played the guitar, was "excited by radical politics" and enjoyed sci-fi literature.

"They were very happy days," said Mr Edmond, who said the professor used to speak about his colleagues and patients with "love and fondness".

"He really enjoyed people."

Professor Walsh was also a "master swordsman" with an "intimidating" collection of weapons, including an 8ft boar spear.

He was a member of the Saviolo 1595 club, and took part in sword fighting demonstrations.

Keith Siew, a colleague who worked closely with Professor Walsh at the London Tubular Centre, said: "Everybody has been affected by what's happened. The patients have been ringing in. They're devastated.

"He would have been looking after some people for 15 or 20 years. Often he would be seeing whole families.

"He had a great sense of humour and wasn't afraid to speak his mind. But people appreciated his honesty.

"He will be very much missed, but his legacy will continue. The research he did will help patients in the future."

A fundraiser has been set up in Professor Walsh's memory to raise money for UCL's Centre for Kidney and Bladder Health. The money will be used to find a way to honour the professor and his clinical and academic achievement.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/page/in-memory-of-prof-ben-walsh