Cycling families set to take to the streets of Shrewsbury this weekend

The second Kidical Mass ride will be held from 10am on Sunday and follows the first event last summer which saw 200 riders get into the saddle.

The ride is free and organised by local residents. It is also timed to coincide with a national action day for Safe Streets Now, a campaign highlighting the need for safer walking and cycling options for local communities.

Copthorne councillor Rob Wilson, who helped organise the ride with local residents, says: "It’s great to see Kidical Mass return to the streets of Shrewsbury in 2024.