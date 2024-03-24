Former stray dog with ears to rival the Easter Bunny hopes to live 'hoppily ever after'

Two-year-old Bearded Collie, Quentin, never misses a thing at the rehoming centre in Roden thanks to his egg-cellent hearing - but when it comes to a new home, he’s hoping it won’t be too noisy as he’s a fan of peace and quiet.

Rachel Sutherland, manager at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury, said: “Quentin is a gorgeous, gentle boy with lots of love to give, but he hasn’t had it easy.

"He was found as a stray, so we don’t know what he has been through, but it has definitely affected him. He is understandably very cautious and likes to take his time to get to know people and new surroundings, but he is becoming braver by the day, and we know that in the right home, he will truly find his paws.”

Found as a stray, Quentin hopes to find his forever home soon. Photo: Dogs Trust

Quentin has grown in confidence since arriving at the rehoming centre in January and loves to have fun in the off-lead areas, sniffing and ‘eggs-ploring’ to his heart’s content.

He has bonded well with his main carer and a love of food has definitely helped build a bond between them. Quentin would like to live in a semi-rural home with no other pets or children as he’s not a fan of hustle and bustle.

Rachel said: “Easter is recognised as a time of new beginnings, and we really hope that proves to be true for Quentin. Beneath his timid exterior lies so much love and we know that with patience and gentleness, he will make a wonderful canine companion.”

Those interested are asked to go to dogstrust.org.uk/shrewsbury to find out more about Quentin and other dogs waiting for their forever homes this Easter.