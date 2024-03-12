Shrewsbury shortlisted in national competition to celebrate thriving town centres

The Let’s Celebrate Towns competition is run by Visa and the British Retail Consortium and highlights the best initiatives across the UK which promote and support thriving local economies.

Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership coordinated the town’s entry, which has now been shortlisted in the ‘Infrastructure’ category and has the chance of winning £15,000 to invest in a community initiative or project.

Shrewsbury’s entry highlighted the important contributions made to develop the town’s infrastructure by Shrewsbury’s Big Town Plan and Shrewsbury Watch partnerships, as well as key investments by Shrewsbury BID and Shropshire Council in the town’s digital and physical infrastructure.