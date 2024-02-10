Elderly man and dog rescued by firefighters near to Shrewsbury social club
An elderly man and a dog were rescued by firefighters near to a Shropshire social club.
By Emma Walker
The incident happened at the rear of Bagley Sports & Social Club on Ellesmere Road, Greenfields in Shrewsbury at around 11.45pm on Friday.
A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Incident involved one elderly male and one border collie assisted from rear of social club. Fire crews used triple extension ladder and animal rescue kit."
