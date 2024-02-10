Shropshire Star
Close

Elderly man and dog rescued by firefighters near to Shrewsbury social club

An elderly man and a dog were rescued by firefighters near to a Shropshire social club.

By Emma Walker
Published

The incident happened at the rear of Bagley Sports & Social Club on Ellesmere Road, Greenfields in Shrewsbury at around 11.45pm on Friday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Incident involved one elderly male and one border collie assisted from rear of social club. Fire crews used triple extension ladder and animal rescue kit."

More to follow.

Similar stories
Most popular