Animal charity looks for home for rabbits Snowy and Ash

Three-year-old white rabbit Snowy – who is deaf and mostly blind – and four-year-old grey and white rabbit Ash have been in RSPCA care for around 14 months.

They arrived at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in Dorrington back in July – after previously being with another centre since November 2022, but they have had no adoption interest.

A special rehoming appeal has now been launched to help Snowy and Ash – who are a bonded pair of rabbits – to find a home together.

Kennel and cattery supervisor Alice Batchelor-Reynolds said: “Snowy and Ash have been in our care for quite a long time and sadly they have had no adoption interest whatsoever.

“Snowy is deaf and mostly blind and Ash is her companion and guide. We aren't sure how much vision Snowy does have but she does seem to respond to movement. Ash can also be quite protective of Snowy.

“They are such a sweet pair and are very inquisitive and playful, and they have both become much more confident over the past few months. Once they have got to know you they will both come over for dandelion leaves or treats”

Staff at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre are looking for a new home with an experienced bunny owner and they feel they could live with children aged 15 and over who have been around rabbits in the past.

Alice added: “They would love access outside, as Snowy especially loves the extra space to move around.

“We really do hope this special appeal will help find them. perfect home. They really will make an amazing addition to the right home!”

Anyone interested in rehoming the pair please fill a perfect match form online.