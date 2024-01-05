Town police give advice to Wrexham fans coming into Shrewsbury for Sunday's FA Cup match

Officers say that some pubs will be open for fans of the League Two club who choose to come into the town centre during the sold out big match, and have advised on ways to get to the Croud Meadow.

Shrewsbury police say that due to recent flooding, there are a number of town centre road closures in place and rail disruption that may continue into the weekend.

For drivers the Meole Brace Park and Ride - a short walk from the stadium and accessible off the A5 - has ample car parking available and will not be affected by the flooding. It costs £5 per car.

The fanzone next to the away stand will be open to away fans.

Officers said: "If the trains are in service and not affected by flooding, the Shrewsbury Hotel and the Claremont Tap in the town centre will allow away fans entry. Supporters will need to show a valid match ticket to gain entry.

"The stadium is approximately a one hour walk from the town centre.

"A return Football Shuttle Bus will be in operation from the Shrewsbury Bus Station. The buses depart at 12:15 and 13:15 and return to the town centre from the stadium after the match."

The Brooklands Hotel near to the stadium will also allow away fans entry, again supporters will need to show a valid match ticket to gain entry. Limited parking is available - £10 per car.

Officers say that coaches and mini-buses can park directly at the stadium. They are advised to notify the Wrexham Dedicated Football Officer in advance.

They added: "Please arrive early at the stadium to avoid congestion in the local area. Turnstiles open at 12:30pm. See you all Sunday!"