Path unsafe after bank of the Rea Brook is washed away in Shrewsbury

A section of the bank of the Rea Brook has severely washed out during the floods this week and has now eroded below the path running above it, the town council said.

"The edge of the bank and path is now at serious risk of collapse and should be avoided," a spokesperson said.

The council said its wardens were putting up barriers to cordon the area off and Shropshire Council had been advised.

"For safety reasons please avoid the area until it has been made safe," the spokesperson added.