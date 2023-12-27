Huge car parks and 'dancing' fountains - Critics offer suggestions for Shrewsbury after plans shared for 'money pit' riverside revamp

Plans were submitted shortly before Christmas to demolish the Riverside Shopping Centre and several other neighbouring buildings to make way for a new public park.

It is all part of the Smithfield Riverside project, which are also expected to include new offices and leisure facilities, including restaurants and a cinema.

Shropshire Council's deputy leader, Councillor Ian Nellins, described the project as "the heartbeat of our plans to attract new visitors, residents, businesses and jobs into Shrewsbury, and growing the county’s economy".

However, the proposal has not gone down so well with everyone.

One objector, Shaun Wilson, felt the artist's impressions of the park looked unimaginative, and insisted extra car parking would be a good money maker for the town.

"A lot of emphasis seems to be going on this little corner of greenery you want at the junction of Roushill/Smithfield Road," he said.

"While it looks ok, in my opinion. It's not a very imaginative vision.

"A little pocket park...wow! Just a five minute stroll away from this very site, we are lucky enough to have the beautiful and vast space that is the Quarry. This pocket park will just be a poor imitation of something far better round the corner (naturally on the river).