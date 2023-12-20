Nurse Anne wins Salop Leisure’s £2,000 prize draw

Anne Bassford's ticket was drawn out as Shrewsbury-based leisure company, Salop Leisure, announced the winner of the ‘Christmas on Us’ prize.

She was out Christmas shopping in Shrewsbury when she received the good news from Laura Harris, marketing director at Salop Leisure. The bumper draw attracted nearly 9,000 entries.

“It was really fabulous but a bit of a shock to receive the news from Laura,” said Anne who lives at Bayston Hill, near Shrewsbury with her husband, Neil.

“The vouchers are for shops I go to quite often and I have three little grandchildren, so I’m sure I’ll find something for them for Christmas.”

Anne and Neil, who keep their campervan in secure storage at Salop Leisure, are both nurses.

Anne is now a bank nurse, having worked at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for 18 years, while Neil is a theatre nurse at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

They entered Salop Leisure’s prize draw after enjoying lunch with friends at the company’s Love Coffee café and restaurant. Customer Helen Harding from Shrewsbury selected the winning ticket.

To enter the draw to win the £2,000 in vouchers for High Street shops, customers had to spend more than £5 at either Salop Leisure or the company’s Love Coffee café and restaurant, Love Plants specialist plants store or Love2Stay touring caravan and glamping resort between November 3 and December 18.

Laura said: “Apart from increasing the number of visitors to the business in the last seven weeks, I think the ‘Christmas on Us’ prize draw was a really nice thing to do to reward our customers for their loyalty.

“It’s especially pleasing that the prize is going to make Christmas extra special for nurses Anne and Neil and their grandchildren.

“The draw prize definitely increased footfall and created a real buzz in the business, and I would like to thank the whole team that made it happen. Love Coffee has never sold so many festive baps and other parts of the business have been busier than usual at this time of the year.”