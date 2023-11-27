Call for welders to aid classic car restoration and raise funds for hospice

Known as the ‘Shropshire Spitfire’ project, volunteers and supporters of The Triumph Sports Six Club (TSSC) and its Shropshire Area Group have dedicated more than 12 years to restoring a 57-year-old Triumph Spitfire 4 (Mk2).

Once the project is complete the car will be auctioned to the highest bidder, with proceeds going to Severn Hospice, which cared for the late father of the car’s owner and family members of volunteers already involved with the TSSC Shropshire Area Group.

David Embery, TSSC Shropshire joint area group organiser, said: “Following a generous donation of many body panels by TD Fitchett in Oakengates, Telford, we’re looking for a welder or welders who can support us with bringing the body panel work up to the required standard. This might mean as much as 80 to 90 hours before the car body is then ready for the next stage of restoration.”

Simon Morgan and Kevin Cain, joint area organisers from the Triumph Sports Six Club Shropshire Group

Karen Miller, the proud original owner of the 1966 Spitfire, trained and now works as an oncology clinical nurse specialist after being inspired by the care her father, Bob Dyke, received at Severn Hospice in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.

Bob passed away following a 10-year battle with cancer in March 2008.

Karen said: “It was my father’s dream to restore the car to its former glory; I can’t thank the TSSC and the Shropshire Area Group enough for their hard work and commitment to getting the car fit for auction."

The auction, which will take place at the family-run, North-Yorkshire-based historic car auction business, Mathewsons, will be filmed and eventually aired on the hit Bangers & Cash TV programme shown on the Yesterday channel.

All proceeds from the auction will go towards Severn Hospice, an independent charity that provides care and support to people living with incurable illness across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

David added: “We’re grateful to our existing sponsors who have helped us over the years, and we’re incredibly keen to fulfil our promise to Karen and honour her father’s wishes.

“We’re able to accommodate moving the car to a different venue to make the restoration work easier for our volunteers. You don’t need to be a member of our group to offer support – the main requirement is having the appropriate welding skills and experience; if you’re a classic car enthusiast then that’s a bonus.”

For anyone who would like to contribute to the project but who may be unable to offer specific practical motor vehicle skills, the local motor club says it is able to accept online donations.

While all time spent working on the car is voluntary, all donations support the purchasing of engine and body parts, paintwork and interiors.

Anyone who would like to offer welding support can contact David at the TSSC Shropshire Area Group by emailing d.embery@talktalk.net or calling 07701 049881.

To donate funds to the project online visit http://www.tssc-shropshire.co.uk/tssc-shropshire/shropshire_spitfire.asp.