Spooky giveaway treats for children from town centre business

Howden's Insurance celebrating a new change and new look by providing free Halloween freebies from left, Ellie Cole, Ali Kidd, Ethan Jones and Chris Beane.

Howden Insurance is making sure everyone can get into the Halloween spirit by giving away costumes and activity packs from its branch in High Street.

After the name changed earlier this month, the team is keen to show that it’s still the same great service and same friendly team of people, just a new name and look in the branch.

Chris Beane, branch manager at Howden Shrewsbury, said: “Halloween costs can quickly rack up when you’ve got decorations, costumes, party supplies and sweets for trick-or-treating to buy. And, with higher supermarket prices and household expenses still a concern for many, these extra seasonal costs can weigh heavily on households not wanting to disappoint little ones.

“That’s why we’re giving away costumes, activity packs and prizes at Howden Shrewsbury this Halloween, to help families celebrate in style.

“Instead of spending money on a costume that will only be worn once or twice, people can visit us to collect their free Jack-o’-Lantern helmets, which make a perfect trick-or-treating or party costume.”

The branch is also giving away spooky activity packs and sweets while on social media, there are hundreds of pound’s worth of prizes to be won, including Smyths vouchers for two and Halloween treat boxes full of chocolate.

Chris added: “This is our first major campaign since we changed our name to Howden, so we’re excited to show everyone that even though we look a little different, we’re still focussed on supporting our local clients and initiatives that help our community.”