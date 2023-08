The Shropshire pub that's been owned by the same family for almost 100 years

As pubs continue to battle the cost of living crisis, the Shropshire Star continues its Love Your Local series which celebrates our local inns.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Love Your Local Feature - The Windmill Inn, Shrewsbury.. The Windmill Inn is a hostelry steeped in a rich history which dates back to 1740.