'Delays' on the A5 just outside of Shrewsbury after multi-vehicle collision

West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police were called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision at around 8am on the A5, just off the Preston roundabout.

Police were still on the scene dealing with the incident at 9am.

According to AA Traffic news, drivers could expect delays of eight minutes on the A5 eastbound with an average speed of 10mph.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At approximately 8.05am this morning we received a report four vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A5 trunk just beyond Preston roundabout.