'Delays' on the A5 just outside of Shrewsbury after multi-vehicle collision

By Megan HoweShrewsburyPublished: Comments

Traffic was backed up on the A5 just outside of Shrewsbury on Thursday morning (May 25) as police dealt with a four-vehicle crash.

West Mercia Police
West Mercia Police

West Mercia Police were called to reports of a multi-vehicle collision at around 8am on the A5, just off the Preston roundabout.

Police were still on the scene dealing with the incident at 9am.

According to AA Traffic news, drivers could expect delays of eight minutes on the A5 eastbound with an average speed of 10mph.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At approximately 8.05am this morning we received a report four vehicle collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A5 trunk just beyond Preston roundabout.

"Officers are still on scene. Appears only one minor injury. Recovery has been arranged for all four vehicles involved."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News