National Trust planning improvement to popular county venue

Attingham Park, Shrewsbury

The organisation has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to carry out work at Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury.

The proposal, which is now being considered by planning officers, is for the replacement of railings at the entrance to the site, off the B4380 at Atcham.

The plan is to replace 76 metres of fencing at the entrance – and to add a double gate to allow access for staff with machinery to maintain the area.

An application states: “The existing estate railings on the front park entrance are in poor condition, there is a significant amount of cosmetic and physical damage to the railings. The proposal submitted within this application is therefore is sensitive, given the setting, character, appearance, and significance to location.”

It adds: “We propose to renew 76 linear meters of estate railing on the main park entrance. The height of the existing railings is one metre and the renewed railings will be installed at the same height and manner.”

A decision on the plans will be taken at a later date.

A former doctors’ surgery and listed Georgian town house could be turned into apartments, if permission is granted.

The plan, for the former Dodington Surgery in Whitchurch would see the site converted into apartments, along with the re-use and re-configuration of the associated former office units in the already converted adjoining stable block.

Planning officers are being asked to consider a proposal for a new micro-brewery. The plan requests permission for change of use for 10 Mill Street at Whitchurch from a shop to a micro-brewery craft beer establishment.