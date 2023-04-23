Thousands of bikers gather for annual Bike4Life ride from Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford

Hundreds turned out to watch the amazing sight of around 3,500 bikes of all sizes, makes and ages leave the park and ride at Meole Brace on a convoy to RAF Cosford.
Bikers from across Britain turned out to take part in the charity ride in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which takes riders on a 23-mile journey through the county.
Riders set off at 11am, before travelling along the A5, M54 and A41 to the RAF site for the festival.
Former SAS officer Ollie Ollerton thanked everyone for getting involved. He said the air ambulance was an incredible charity.
"I know from my time in the forces just how important it is to airlift the injured to hospital as quickly as possible," he said.
The Bike4Life Festival includes live bands, food traders and entertainment. The event raises money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity which goes to the aid of, on average, one motorcyclist every week.
Expected to attend Bike4Life this year are World Superbike legend Carl Fogarty MBE; former UK special forces soldier and SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ollie Ollerton; former GP rider and TV commentator Steve Parrish and influencer Ruby Rides.