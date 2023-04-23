Thousands of bikers gather for annual Bike4Life ride from Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford

More than 3,000 riders were due to ride down the A5, M54 and A41

Hundreds turned out to watch the amazing sight of around 3,500 bikes of all sizes, makes and ages leave the park and ride at Meole Brace on a convoy to RAF Cosford.

Bikers from across Britain turned out to take part in the charity ride in aid of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, which takes riders on a 23-mile journey through the county.

Riders set off at 11am, before travelling along the A5, M54 and A41 to the RAF site for the festival.

The Bike4Life riders packed out Meole Brace park and ride

Some of the bikes on show at Meole Brace

Bikers go on a 23-mile ride from Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford

Some of the riders setting out from Meole Brace

Former SAS officer Ollie Ollerton thanked everyone for getting involved. He said the air ambulance was an incredible charity.

"I know from my time in the forces just how important it is to airlift the injured to hospital as quickly as possible," he said.

Wolves fan Mark Cerrone in his Morgan three-wheeler

Ray Brown from Telford dressed as Batman

Steve Harris, patron of the Midland Free Wheelers, and paramedic Mark Hayes took part in Bike4Life

Even the Cat in the Hat turned up!

The Bike4Life Festival includes live bands, food traders and entertainment. The event raises money for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity which goes to the aid of, on average, one motorcyclist every week.

Cathy and Paul Stanford, and Julie and Gary Wherlock, travelled from Somerset for the event

Money from the event goes to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity

Some of the riders en route along the A5

Tracey Rogers from Stafford in her distinctive helmet

Expected to attend Bike4Life this year are World Superbike legend Carl Fogarty MBE; former UK special forces soldier and SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ollie Ollerton; former GP rider and TV commentator Steve Parrish and influencer Ruby Rides.

There were more than just two-wheeled bikes taking part