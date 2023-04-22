More than 80 venues offer warm space support throughout energy crisis – with 90 per cent set to do so again next winter

Visitors to Meole Estate Community Centre’s Warm Welcome in Shrewsbury. Picture: Energize STW

The initiative ran from October 2022 until March 2023 and venues included libraries, fire stations, community and village halls among many more.

To take part in the initiative venues needed to be free, open to all, and able to offer a warm space to enjoy a chat or an activity.

Shropshire Council provided support for the participating settings, which included training, resources and signposting, as well as grant funding for voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise organisations.

Each of the venues also shared Shropshire Council’s cost of living campaign resources, including an advice leaflet aimed at anybody worried about money.

Shropshire Council has now said that many could be providing repeat support next winter.

A statement from the authority said: "As the initiative drew to a close in March, warm welcome venues were invited to give their feedback and 91 per cent said that they would like to offer their space as a warm welcome again in 2023/24.

"55 per cent of those who responded, such as libraries, were already providing a year-round community hub, and a further 36 per cent said that they would now consider becoming an all-year hub, offering a space for visitors to access local information, meet people and share interests."

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, thanked volunteers and those who had helped to provide the support.

He said: "Shropshire’s first warm welcome initiative has shown what a valuable asset our community venues are thanks to the generosity and community focus of the people who run them. Whether visitors came to socialise, to take part in an activity or simply to sit and relax, the warm welcome extended far beyond the chance to save money on heating costs.

“The feedback from venues has been really encouraging and has shown us a way forwards so that the initiative can develop further. Shropshire Council is examining ways that we can continue to support these vitally important community spaces to provide hubs that connect local people to information and opportunities that will help them to live healthy and happy lives in Shropshire.”