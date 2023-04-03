Notification Settings

'Such a shame' as vandals trash giant eggs on Shrewsbury Easter trail

By Nick HumphreysShrewsbury

Vandals have trashed a set of giant Easter eggs, ruining an activity set up for family fun in the half-term holidays.

The Easter egg trail was set up to give children a fun activity in the half-term holidays
Some of the eggs on the Shrewsbury Easter Trail were knocked off their plinths on Saturday night. Walkers in the town centre discovered some of the giant, colourful eggs rolling around in the street after being snapped off their stands.

The damage prompted anger among Salopians online. One said: "Such a shame that a few can spoil something lovely for so many." Another commented: "So sad that people think it's funny to destroy things."

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District (Bid) organised the trail. They said repairs are being carried out.

Emma Molyneux, project coordinator for the Bid, said: “The Easter trail is already proving very popular, and we are delighted with the response from people who have enjoyed following the map around the town centre.

“However, we are temporarily pausing the activity because some of the eggs have unfortunately been damaged over the weekend, which has highlighted the need for a more robust base.

“We are now working urgently to enhance the structures and will get all dozen eggs back out as soon as possible.”

The Bid had put a dozen giant eggs in a variety of locations, which children can tick off on a map and complete an Easter riddle to be in with a chance of winning a prize.

Five winners will be chosen from the completed trail maps, with each winner receiving a £100 voucher for a Shrewsbury business of their choice.

The eggs are one-and-a-half metres tall and brightly coloured, designed to provide an attraction in their own right as well forming the trail. They were painted by Shrewsbury artist Emma Williams.

The egg locations, when they have been repaired, will be The Darwin Centre, St Alkmund’s Place, Shoplatch, Wyle Cop, St Julian’s Friars, Mardol, The Parade Shops, Victoria Quay, The Square, Shrewsbury Library, Shrewsbury Train Station and Abbey Foregate. The Easter Trail postcard and map can be collected from many Shrewsbury town centre businesses or downloaded at originalshrewsbury.co.uk/events/easter-trail

