Man rescued from balcony in Shrewsbury by firefighters

The incident happened at the Traflagar Place flats in Underdale, Shrewsbury, at around 12.45pm today.
Firefighters used a 13.5m ladder and helped walk the individual down.
One fire engine was sent to the incident, and crews left the scene at around 1.30pm.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.46pm on Friday, February 10 SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as non urgent in Shrewsbury. One male rescued from second floor balcony using 13.5m ladder. Occupier walked assisted by fire service personnel.
"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury."