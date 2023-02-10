Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man rescued from balcony in Shrewsbury by firefighters

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Fire crews were called to rescue a man stuck on the balcony of a flat in Shrewsbury.

The incident happened at the Traflagar Place flats in Underdale, Shrewsbury, at around 12.45pm today.

Firefighters used a 13.5m ladder and helped walk the individual down.

One fire engine was sent to the incident, and crews left the scene at around 1.30pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.46pm on Friday, February 10 SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as non urgent in Shrewsbury. One male rescued from second floor balcony using 13.5m ladder. Occupier walked assisted by fire service personnel.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News