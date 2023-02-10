Man rescued from balcony in Shrewsbury by firefighters

The incident happened at the Traflagar Place flats in Underdale, Shrewsbury, at around 12.45pm today.

Firefighters used a 13.5m ladder and helped walk the individual down.

One fire engine was sent to the incident, and crews left the scene at around 1.30pm.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 12.46pm on Friday, February 10 SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as non urgent in Shrewsbury. One male rescued from second floor balcony using 13.5m ladder. Occupier walked assisted by fire service personnel.