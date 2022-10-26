Double drat! Wacky Races-style soapbox derby will not return to Shrewsbury due to 'lack of support'

Krazy Races will not be back in Shrewsbury 'for the foreseeable', organisers have said

Krazy Races, which was launched in the county town in 2019 and returned in May this year, will not be held in Shrewsbury "for the foreseeable", organisers have confirmed.

Sarah Belcher Events Ltd, the company behind the event, said a date had been agreed to return to the Quarry next year, but it is now unable to go ahead due to a lack of support from "key stakeholders".

A spokesman for the event said: "We love Shrewsbury and we have loved being able to put our free to attend events on in the town. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing sponsors, teams and spectators who have supported our event.

"We are gutted that we won’t be returning to Shrewsbury but hope that in the future we will be able to work with the local authority to give the people of Shrewsbury a great ‘free to attend’ event to remember, while raising several more thousands for local causes.”

The first Krazy Races event started in Shrewsbury Quarry in 2019, under the name ‘Shrewsbury Wacky Races’ raising over £20,000 for local charities before going on to win a ‘Best New event in the UK’ award. The national success of the Shropshire event encouraged town and city councils as well as business improvement districts from all over the country to invite Krazy Races to their area.