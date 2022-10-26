Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Double drat! Wacky Races-style soapbox derby will not return to Shrewsbury due to 'lack of support'

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Comments

A popular soapbox derby will not be coming back to Shrewsbury due to "a lack of support" from key people in the town.

Krazy Races will not be back in Shrewsbury 'for the foreseeable', organisers have said
Krazy Races will not be back in Shrewsbury 'for the foreseeable', organisers have said

Krazy Races, which was launched in the county town in 2019 and returned in May this year, will not be held in Shrewsbury "for the foreseeable", organisers have confirmed.

Sarah Belcher Events Ltd, the company behind the event, said a date had been agreed to return to the Quarry next year, but it is now unable to go ahead due to a lack of support from "key stakeholders".

A spokesman for the event said: "We love Shrewsbury and we have loved being able to put our free to attend events on in the town. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our amazing sponsors, teams and spectators who have supported our event.

"We are gutted that we won’t be returning to Shrewsbury but hope that in the future we will be able to work with the local authority to give the people of Shrewsbury a great ‘free to attend’ event to remember, while raising several more thousands for local causes.”

The first Krazy Races event started in Shrewsbury Quarry in 2019, under the name ‘Shrewsbury Wacky Races’ raising over £20,000 for local charities before going on to win a ‘Best New event in the UK’ award. The national success of the Shropshire event encouraged town and city councils as well as business improvement districts from all over the country to invite Krazy Races to their area.

The Covid-19 pandemic cancelled events across the country in 2020 and 2021, but it returned this year, with nearly 50,000 people attending in Shrewsbury, Northwich and Wolverhampton.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Shrewsbury entertainment
Entertainment
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News