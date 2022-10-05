Shropshire commuters disrupted again as rail strikes continue

Train drivers who are members of ASLEF and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) were striking at 13 train companies in a dispute over pay.

Services affected in the county today were CrossCountry, West Midlands Trains and Transport for Wales, which was the only one to be running a 'limited' service.

It is the second day in the last five that there have been no services from Shrewsbury Rail Station - no trains ran on Saturday, when many travellers needed to head down south for the London Marathon and other events.

Saturday's strike ran alongside one by Royal Mail workers at Shrewsbury Mail Depot, who picketed outside, with further postal strikes planned for October 13, 20 and 25 and November 28.

https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2022/10/01/services-come-to-a-standstill-in-shropshire-as-rail-and-postal-workers-come-out-on-strike/?ref=GBVG

On Wednesday, the rail strike was more focused on commuters, with many having to make alternative arrangements to get to work or where they could, to work at home.

ASLEF spokesman Keith Richmond apologised to commuters in Shropshire but said they had already postponed a day of action over the Queen's death and waited until after the funeral to announce the current strikes.

He said: "We have successfully negotiated pay deals with nine train companies this year - and are only in dispute with those companies which haven't offered our drivers anything. Most have not had an increase for three years.

"With inflation now running at 12.3 per-cent – and set to go higher – these companies are saying drivers should be prepared to work just as hard, for just as long, but for considerably less.

"Train drivers keep Britain moving – key workers and goods around the country – throughout the pandemic and we deserve to be treated better than this.