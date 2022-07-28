Rail travel warning for West Midlands as services recover day after strike action

Services are today getting back on track after strike action

Union members from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and from 14 train operators went on strike yesterday, causing major disruption.

It affected services including Transport for Wales, London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway, which all run trains across the West Midlands.

Travellers are today being urged to add extra time for their journeys today as services aim to get back on track with reduced services running.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) union members went on strike at Avanti West Coast, causing further disruption for passengers nationally.