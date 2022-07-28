Notification Settings

Rail travel warning for West Midlands as services recover day after strike action

Shrewsbury

Commuters are facing reduced services this morning as services recover following yesterday's strikes.

Services are today getting back on track after strike action
Union members from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and from 14 train operators went on strike yesterday, causing major disruption.

It affected services including Transport for Wales, London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway, which all run trains across the West Midlands.

Travellers are today being urged to add extra time for their journeys today as services aim to get back on track with reduced services running.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) union members went on strike at Avanti West Coast, causing further disruption for passengers nationally.

It came just a day before the Commonwealth Games arrive in the region with further major disruption expected on Saturday when another union strikes.

