Last chance to enter fabulous floral displays in Shrewsbury 'town of flowers' contest

Shrewsbury in Bloom is holding its Town of Flowers contest again

The Shrewsbury in Bloom Group will be holding its annual competition once again this summer, and is asking members of the public to send in their nominations. The deadline is today.

Categories include best residential front garden, best residential floral container/hanging basket and best business premises.

The annual competition is open to residents’ front gardens and business premises. Entries must be located within Shrewsbury Town Council’s 17 wards.

Keith Roberts, chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom group, said: “It has been a very tough couple of years for everyone and with people spending more time at home, there has been a marked increase in people improving where they live, including a greater interest in gardening.

“And it is this increased interest and hard work undertaken by the people of Shrewsbury that the Bloom Group would like to acknowledge through this year’s competition.

“With summer already here, people are completing their garden planting schemes, and I would encourage our residents to think about entering our competition, or nominating someone else’s great displays.”

Judging will take place in mid-July.

For more details, including entry criteria and a nomination form, see the town council’s website at shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/partnerships/shrewsbury-in-bloom-sponsorship/town-of-flowers-competition.