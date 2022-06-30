Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Last chance to enter fabulous floral displays in Shrewsbury 'town of flowers' contest

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Comments

Green-fingered Salopians are urged to get their floral competition entries in and help maintain Shrewsbury's 'town of flowers' reputation.

Shrewsbury in Bloom is holding its Town of Flowers contest again
Shrewsbury in Bloom is holding its Town of Flowers contest again

The Shrewsbury in Bloom Group will be holding its annual competition once again this summer, and is asking members of the public to send in their nominations. The deadline is today.

Categories include best residential front garden, best residential floral container/hanging basket and best business premises.

The annual competition is open to residents’ front gardens and business premises. Entries must be located within Shrewsbury Town Council’s 17 wards.

Keith Roberts, chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom group, said: “It has been a very tough couple of years for everyone and with people spending more time at home, there has been a marked increase in people improving where they live, including a greater interest in gardening.

“And it is this increased interest and hard work undertaken by the people of Shrewsbury that the Bloom Group would like to acknowledge through this year’s competition.

“With summer already here, people are completing their garden planting schemes, and I would encourage our residents to think about entering our competition, or nominating someone else’s great displays.”

Judging will take place in mid-July.

For more details, including entry criteria and a nomination form, see the town council’s website at shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/partnerships/shrewsbury-in-bloom-sponsorship/town-of-flowers-competition.

Entries should be submitted to debbie.entwistle@shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk or by post to Shrewsbury in Bloom Town of Flowers Competition, Riggs Hall, The Library, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, SY1 2AS, by Thursday, June 30.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News