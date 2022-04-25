Wildlife artist's latest exhibition launched at Shrewsbury gallery

Artist Ben Waddams painting at the launch of his exhibition at Callaghan's in Shrewsbury.

Ben, who lives and works in Shropshire, has travelled extensively to get a portfolio of work including exotic Central American and African wildlife but his latest exhibition in the gallery at Callaghans concentrates on British wildlife.

Work from artist Ben Waddams which features in his exhibition at Callaghan's in Shrewsbury.

He is exhibiting 25 new works and actually helped launch the exhibition by taking to the floor with an easel and paints.

Ben said: "I feel I must know my subject intimately and try my very best to study the species in the wild.

"I research its habitat, speak to experts, read books, study maps, try to understand its natural history, visit its environment, sketch and take photographs.

"All this happens before I even think of picking up a paintbrush."

An avid conservationist, Ben puts true value on the natural world and his passion for wildlife shines through the paintings he creates.

Clementine Moody, manager at Callaghans Fine Paintings, said: "The launch was a great day for clients and visitors who were able to see Ben painting at his easel.

"More than 70 people came to the gallery and quite a few of the paintings were sold and there was a lot of interest shown by other clients.

"This was Ben's first solo exhibition with 25 new works of art ranging in price from £500 to £5,000.

"The paintings were all of British wildlife and included birds such as Kingfishers, grouse, partridge, pheasants and owls, hares and stags.

"We have had work by Ben before but this exhibition was his first solo one and will be running until May 3.

"On Saturday when Ben was present for the launch he was close to completing a further three works of art of a hare, a partridge and another small bird.

"Entry to the gallery and an adjacent one, which features various contemporary and European artists, is free-of-charge.