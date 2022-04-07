Heartbroken Shrewsbury mum's safety vow as son dies in river 10 years after brother's death

Toby Jones was described as a "beautiful boy" by his mother

Toby Jones, aged 31, died after being pulled from the River Severn at Victoria Quay in Shrewsbury last Friday. The tragedy came 10 years after the death of his brother Ben Hughes, a talented writer who penned his popular Bucket List Ben blogs in the Shropshire Star before he died of lung failure.

Shane Gayme, mother of Toby and Ben, said: "With Ben, it wasn't easy but we knew it was coming. This is more of a shock. It was so sudden. One minute he's having a nice night out with his brothers, the next he's gone. I'm trying to get my head around that. It's just a lot.

"I was just starting to get my life back on track. We'd just had the 10-year anniversary for Ben. He died on March 18, which was Mother's Day. I normally keep myself away from people on that day so I can process it. It's just too much.

"To lose both of them, I just wonder how I'm going to cope."

She added: "It's a tragic accident. I really want to push to help this campaign. My head's not in the right place at the moment, I need time to process this. I want to support the Make Our River Safer group and I've shared the petition. I hope the council will sit up and listen. There have been loads of others over the years. It's worth it even if it saves one life.

"It could have happened to anyone, it's not just people on a night out."

Ben Hughes was a talented writer and penned blogs for the Shropshire Star before his death

Toby had been to Theatre Severn to watch comedian Chris Ramsey with his brother Zach. The pair then went to Oil in Castle Street, before Zach went home to Wem. Toby stayed out and met his other brother Ollie, who he stayed with until around 11pm. Toby stayed out for another hour or so with friends before the tragic incident happened.

Shane said: "The police are still doing their investigations. They think he's come from The Wheatsheaf (in Frankwell) and for some reason he went down the steps by the Welsh Bridge. The camera on his phone was on so they think he was trying to see where he was going, but dropped it in the water. They think he's gone in trying to retrieve his phone. Because it's so cold he went into cardiac arrest.

"I've been told he was in the water for 15 minutes. They did CPR on him for an hour but they couldn't save him."

Toby's death was one of three serious incidents relating to the river in a matter of days. Another man was left fighting for his life after being pulled from the river near the English Bridge in the early hours of Monday morning. Thankfully, a family member has confirmed to the Shropshire Star that he is now stable and awake after several days in hospital.

And the search is still continuing for Nathan Fleetwood, who went missing on March 27. River searches for the 21-year-old have been carried out at Kingsland Bridge, and hundreds of people have been out looking for the popular young man.

A petition for more CCTV along the river in Shrewsbury has gathered more than 3,500 signatures, and the group Make Our Rivers Safer is planning a peaceful protest and meetings with key figures on boosting safety.

Meanwhile a widow whose husband died after falling into the river in Frankwell, in Shrewsbury, in 2017, has urged Salopians to take care near the water.

Kirsty Walsh has campaigned for improved river safety since her husband's death

Kirsty Walsh, an ambassador for West Mercia Search and Rescue, has been campaigning and giving talks on river safety.

"It is really difficult," she said. "It's really hard when I see things on social media. It takes me straight back to the moment. It's literally as if it plays in a loop in my head. I put myself in their position.