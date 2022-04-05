Notification Settings

Petition launched for more cameras on Shrewsbury's riverside after young man's death

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A petition has been launched for more CCTV cameras after the death of a man who was rescued from the River Severn.

The path by the river was cordoned off
More than 500 people have signed the petition for more cameras along the riverbank in Shrewsbury.

It comes after the death of Toby Jones, aged 31, who died in hospital after being rescued from the river by firefighters at Victoria Quay. Another man is currently fighting for his life in hospital after being pulled from the river near the English Bridge on Sunday night. He had earlier been involved in an altercation in the Nag's Head.

And a search from missing 21-year-old Nathan Fleetwood is still ongoing. Searches have been concentrated near the riverbank at Kingsland Bridge after Mr Fleetwood went missing on March 27.

The change.org petition was set up by Alfie Page, and says: "This petition is in hopes of making the river in Shrewsbury town safer, help with the prevention of crime and the solving of accidents. The way to do this can be by having CCTV located along the river as it goes through and past the town. This could even be partnered with more path and street lighting such as motion sensed ones to make the walkways easier to navigate, and make the CCTV pick up a clearer image.

"When you think of the things that happen that could’ve been prevented or discovered sooner, then the difference it could make would be massive. Even something as simple as fences or barriers in certain spots on the edges of the river could make a large difference. Many people who live in Shrewsbury and even out of it already want the safety of the river to be updated and improved, which is why I also believe if we encourage the council to make any change then we may hopefully see it happen."

The petition can be viewed at change.org/p/cctv-for-shrewsbury-s-riverside

Nick Humphreys

