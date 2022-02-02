Chicken farm expansion set to be approved

The plan is recommended for approval

Expansion plans for the poultry operation at The Vinnals in Longden have sparked objections from local residents and councillors, who say they are concerned about the increase in lorry traffic and the smell from manure being spread on surrounding fields.

The application was lodged in 2018 – just a year after the farm was first granted permission to build its first two chicken sheds.

The proposals will at last go before Shropshire Council’s southern planning committee next week, along with a recommendation from planning officers to grant permission.

If members agree, the applicants plan to build two more chicken sheds next to their existing units, which will each house up to 50,000 birds.

A permit variation has already been obtained from the Environment Agency allowing the farm to increase its capacity up to 220,000 chickens.

A report by planning officer Kelvin Hall says this will control the management of the farm, including odour, noise and dust emissions.

Longden Parish Council has objected, saying the expansion would be excessive for the area and would pose concerns over additional lorry movements through the narrow country lanes.

Neighbouring Church Pulverbatch Parish Council lodged its own objection, in response to multiple complaints from residents about the odour caused by manure from the farm being spread nearby.

Objections were also received from seven neighbours and Longden councillor Roger Evans.

However the applicants say the expansion is necessary to ensure the farm remains financially viable for future generations.

Mr Hall’s report to the planning committee says: “The proposal would involve significant investment in the poultry rearing sector and would be expected to result in economic and social benefits in terms of direct and indirect employment and support for the farming industry.”

Addressing the odour concerns, Mr Hall the report says: “It should be noted that it is proposed that manure arising from the proposed new poultry buildings would be taken off site to be used as feedstock in an anaerobic digester facility.

“Therefore the current application would not result in additional manure being spread on fields in the local area and therefore not increase any odour which may be occasionally associated with that practice.”

Mr Hall concludes that permission should be granted, noting there were no objections from the council’s highways, drainage or conservation teams or other consultees including the Environment Agency, Severn Trent and Natural England.