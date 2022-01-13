Protestor welcomes pollution report but says the time to act is now

Up Sewage Creek campaigners unhappy about sewage being discharged into the River Severn

Jane Asterley Berry, who lives in the town, said that it was vital that the report was acted upon quickly and that water authorities shouldered their responsibilities.

"I welcome all efforts to tackle this problem but things must be done in a timely fashion. We can not allow this to simply be noted and put aside," she said.

"It is having an enormous affect on our wildlife, on those who use our rivers for pleasure and also on the local economy.

"We should ask, where is this pollution coming from. We know exactly where with agricultural pollution but what about the plastics and the chemicals."

Jane said it was water companies who must be told to invest in updating their ancient systems.

"They have had huge profits since they were set up. They should have been spending money ensuring that this problem did not happen."