Major fire rips through bungalow near Shrewsbury

The scene

Flames and smoke could be seen when crews arrived at the bungalow in Lyth Bank, near Bayston Hill, shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday.

Nobody was injured but much of the house was destroyed.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue stated: "On arrival the roof of the bungalow was already well alight. Crews using hose reels and a main jet tackled the fire bringing it under control.

"All the people were out on arrival and uninjured.

"The crews worked hard to salvage furniture and personal items for the owners. Crews will be on scene throughout the night to ensure all hot spots are located and extinguished.

"Due to the damage we requested the Red Cross team to offer support, welfare and guidance to the owners about temporary accommodation and insurance claims."

The brigade was called to the address near the A49 at about 7.15pm.

Crews from Shrewsbury, Minsterley, Telford and a water carrier from Bridgnorth fought the blaze at its height While three command officers attended to support crews and carry out an investigation into the cause of the fire.