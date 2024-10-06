The community pub near Shrewsbury which has enjoyed a refurbishment and new vision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Within small communities and villages outside of big towns and cities, a pub can be more than just a place to get a pint.

It can be a community hub, a place for people to meet up and chat and see friends, as well as a vital hub for entertainment and the night time economy of the village.

One pub which is a good example of this is the Beeches in Bayston Hill, a village situated three miles to the south of Shrewsbury and which has expanded over the years to have a bigger population than Shropshire towns such as Church Stretton and Pontesbury.

Built in 1965 by the Wolverhampton and Dudley Brewery, the Beeches was built for the working class community of the village and designed to be a place where people could go for a drink after work.

Over time, the ownership of the pub has changed hands and now sits as a Marston's pub and is currently managed and run by Ben Adams since September.

Ben Adams said the pub needed a lot of love and attention

Mr Adams had previously been the manager of the Bull's Head in Shrewsbury town centre and said that while he enjoyed running that pub, he wanted to run a pub that was more community-focussed.

He said: "The Bull was great and very wet-led and most of the clientèle were passing trade who were calling in off their trains, doing what they were doing and then moving on.