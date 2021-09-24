First care home residents in the county receive their Covid booster jabs

Isle Court Nursing Home in Shrewsbury having the Covid Booster jab. In Picture L>R: Resident Helen Joan Dyke who is the eldest resident at 104 with Deputy Manager Beth Stannard and Dr Charlotte Hart (Clinical Care Director for Shrewsbury Primary Care Group)

Isle Court Nursing Home is the first care home in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin to receive the booster Covid-19 jabs.

Many residents have also had their flu jabs, so they are doubly-protected.

Dr Charlotte Hart, the clinical care director of the Shrewsbury Primary Care Group, said getting vulnerable people their booster jabs was so important and means they can continue seeing family safely.

Isle Court Nursing Home in Bicton, owned by Morris Care, was the first care home in the county to give its residents the first Covid-19 vaccinations near the beginning of the year.

It is a six month wait between the second jab and the booster, meaning the care home took the honour again of being the first site to receive the booster.

Joan Edwards, 88, was the first person to have the booster on Thursday.

She said she was very pleased to have been the first resident to receive the vaccine.

"I am very privileged to have been the first person to receive the Covid booster jab and the flu vaccine as well," Joan said. "I feel very pleased."

Dr Charlotte Hart said having the booster jab means residents will be able to carry on seeing their loved ones over winter.

"We will have done nearly 40 residents here today for the Covid booster and the flu jab for many of them as well," Dr Hart explained. "So they are doubly protected.

"It's just all about helping the residents here maintain contact with their loves ones and family members, and enable them to stay well over the coming months.

"They are a great bunch and have all been fabulous. It's really positive. Myself and one of my colleagues come here once a week to do the ward rounds so we know the staff and residents really well. It's been brilliant and everyone has been great helping us get the residents protected."

Helen Joan Dyke is the home's oldest resident at age 104. She said she thought the jabs were a great idea.

"I was pleased to have it," Helen added.