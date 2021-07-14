Shropshire care home couple attribute BEMs to remarkable workforce

LAST COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS SHROPSHIRE STAR...... 03/01/2021. Shrews - Couple David and Jennifer English from Nesscliffe, Shrewsbury were both awarded BEMs in the New Years Honours which is unusual for a couple to be honoured together. For services to: social care during Covid-19..

David and Jennifer English, from Nesscliffe, operators of English Care, were among those to be presented with the award at Shrewsbury Castle by Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, the Queen's county representative.

The care home directors provide accommodation to vulnerable adults at three care homes and were nominated in the Queen's New year Honours List.

During the pandemic Mrs English worked long hours to help keep her staff and elderly residents safe and ensure that they had the provisions they needed despite the shortages at the time.

She was keen to regularly monitor her staff’s wellbeing and mental health during the crisis and turned her hand to make visors and create safe visiting areas for families of her elderly residents. She also gives her time and expertise to Shropshire Partners in Care, a not-for-profit organisation representing many care companies in the county.

David, left, and Jennifer English, right, at the ceremony

Meanwhile her husband, David, is recognised for being instrumental in the decision to shut down all non-essential visits to the firm's care homes before the first national lockdown was introduced last year.

A statement by the couple read: "We both feel hugely honoured to have been awarded the British Empire Medal. We are so grateful for the recognition of our service to care since 1998 and more importantly during the period of the pandemic.

"We could not have achieved this without the support of the fantastic teams at Bowbrook House (Shrewsbury), Lady Forester nursing home and Foresters Court independent living accommodation (Much Wenlock).

David English is presented with the British Empire Medal by Shropshire Lord-Lieutenant Anna Turner

"Their efforts that they have all demonstrated during the pandemic, have been truly remarkable. They have all carried out their duties without a second thought to the risk to themselves and gone above and beyond not only to keep our residents safe, but also emotionally supported.

"Whilst our names may be on these medals it is all of them that deserves the recognition. We would also like to thank the families of all the people in our care, they have been so supportive during this difficult period and have supported us whilst we have had to make some very difficult decisions.