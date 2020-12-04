Three arrests after Shrewsbury drugs bust

Police carried out a warrant at Worcester Road on Monday, November 30, and a 25-year-old man as well as two woman aged 32 and 33 were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent.

A substantial amount of drugs, suspected to be cocaine, was seized from the premises and the three arrested have been released under investigation.

Sergeant Rebecca Thomas said: "We are committed to disrupting the supply of drugs throughout Shropshire and this warrant saw a significant amount of drugs taken off the streets. I am really pleased with the outcome of the warrant and we will continue to take action to tackle the any issue of drugs and keep our communities safer."

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.