Three arrests after Shrewsbury drugs bust

Three people have been arrested for drugs offences after a police raid turned up a large amount of drugs at an address in Shrewsbury.

Police carried out a warrant at Worcester Road on Monday, November 30, and a 25-year-old man as well as two woman aged 32 and 33 were arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent.

A substantial amount of drugs, suspected to be cocaine, was seized from the premises and the three arrested have been released under investigation.

Sergeant Rebecca Thomas said: "We are committed to disrupting the supply of drugs throughout Shropshire and this warrant saw a significant amount of drugs taken off the streets. I am really pleased with the outcome of the warrant and we will continue to take action to tackle the any issue of drugs and keep our communities safer."

Information about drugs and drug supply can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Young people concerned about their or their friends' involvement in drugs and drugs supply can visit fearless.org where confidential help and support is available.

