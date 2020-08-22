Urgent appeal launched for Shrewsbury man stuck in Cambodia with life-threatening disease

Matthew Roberts travelled out to the capital Phnom Penh in February to take up a job selling holiday homes, but became stuck out there due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Since then, the 47-year-old has contracted coronavirus, as well as an undiagnosed underlying condition which is causing a blood disease, which has also led to him having anaemia.

On top of that, friends say he was issued the wrong visa and was also robbed of his phone, leaving him with little means of contact.

Matthew has had two blood transfusions at The Khmer Soviet Friendship Hospital and had to be resuscitated by paramedics earlier this week.

Now, an urgent appeal started by friends Katie Holmes and Louis Doughty seeks to raise at least £2,000 to return Matthew home and provide the medical attention he desperately needs.

Jimmy Smith, a former Shropshire colleague of Matthew, has paid for a solicitor to look into the case.

Admitted

He said: "Matt was offered a job in Phnom Penh in February but got stuck out there when Covid-19 locked everything down.

Advertising

"He was admitted to hospital about 10 days ago and he actually died. They had to resuscitate him and bring him back to life.

"We've gone to the embassy but they won't let him out of the country and the company that offered him the job say it's not their problem anymore.

"He was given an EG visa which was the wrong one and to make things worse, he got robbed out there.

"He has no telephone or way to talk to people. He's got his passport but they won't let him out.

Advertising

"We're close to reaching £2,000 but it needs to be a little more than that. It's about 1,600 in Cambodian currency for overstay, 500 hospital bill and about 1,000 for the flight. It works out at about £2,400.

"We're not too far away so I'm just hoping and praying we can raise enough to get him home."

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/help-matt-get-home-to-the-uk