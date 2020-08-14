Shrewsbury pub is 'Covid-secure', says health boss

The Boathouse, in New Street, closed on Tuesday and reopened on Thursday following a deep clean after it was discovered a customer who tested positive was at the venue on Saturday night.

Shropshire Council says that several close contacts of the individual have been identified through NHS Test and Trace and all have been contacted and advised to self-isolate for 14 days. All contacts have tested negative for the virus.

Other people who were at the pub late on Saturday have not been identified as contacts through NHS Test and Trace and are therefore not considered to be at risk. There are no further cases of Covid-19 that have been linked to the pub.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s Director of Public Health said: “The Boathouse Inn is a Covid-secure environment and the management have put good measures in place to prevent spread of the infection, including a deep clean of the premises and helping identify close contacts of the case.

“Shropshire Council and PHE are in regular contact with the venue to offer advice and support.

“I would like to stress that the risk to the wider public is very low.

“NHS Test and Trace staff have identified the contacts of the case, and those who need to are self-isolating, as advised.

“Although there has only been once case, this highlights the need for us all to follow Government guidance on social distancing, hand hygiene and other measures aimed at keeping everyone safe.”