Milk machine has moo-ved in at Shrewsbury farm shop

Ellie Beavan from Winsbury Dairy in Chirbury, near Montgomery, has brought a milk vending machine to Moor Farm Shop in Baschurch, near Shrewsbury, and will be introducing one at Churncote Farm Shop in Welshpool Road on the outskirts of the town.

Ellie has studied food marketing at Reading University, before going on to work on Lord and Lady Bamford's estate Daylesford in the Cotswolds. She believes insists the milk she produces is better than the mass produced products in supermarkets due to its gentle pasteurising process, and insists milk is important to people's diets.

She said: "I am a farmer, coming home to the family farm that has been in the family for 100 years next year, to pasteurise our milk with no further processing so consumers can sustainably fill and re-use their containers to get fresh, local, nutritious and delicious milk, bringing the farmer straight to the consumer.

"I am so passionate about how nutritious milk is and am very keen to bust the marketing myths set about the nutrition of milk and I want to express how fundamental milk is in everyone's diets, especially children."

Ellie believes the rapid heating and cooling and removal of fat before putting it back in, makes supermarket milk less healthy than milk produced in the slow pasteurising methods, which retains more calcium and other nutrients.

She added: "We've had a great response so far. We had a promotional event at the weekend where we gave away 30 bottles for free. We've got some wonderful, loyal people who said they would be regular customers."