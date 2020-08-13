Uni is there to support nervous students amid pandemic

Staff at University Centre Shrewsbury have said they have been working hard to ensure the student experience will be not only safe, but highly valuable and memorable for the right reasons.

Vice chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons, said: “It’s understandable that in this exceptional year some prospective students all over the world are approaching university with enthusiasm and some may be apprehensive.

"We can reassure the latter that initially coming to University Centre Shrewsbury may look a little different, but we’re taking as much as we can from the traditional experience they can expect and adding some new and exciting elements.

“Through our innovative ways of playing sport (using safe, social distancing rules which are unique to the University) or the offer of learning a new language alongside studying for their chosen programme, through to the help and support to make friends and feel at home before they even arrive, we want new students to know we are here to support them both personally and academically as they start the next chapter of their lives. And the same applies to our returning students!”

Covid-19 safety measures have been put in place throughout the campus and student accommodation. Students will also receive important information about the University’s expectations for their responsibilities as ‘Citizen Students’ within their local communities.