Grubs up at virtual vegan fair

The Two Vegans, Kyah Russell and Michelle D'Arcy Jewell, are hosting the event, which will showcase local vegan businesses as well as recipes and tips, all while raising money for Cuan Wildlife Centre.

The pair from Shrewsbury, who are opening The Vegan Hub in The Parade Shopping Centre on June 26, were supposed to be hosting a festival this summer but it had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic causing difficulties.

Michelle said: “I have been running vegan fairs in Shropshire for a number of years now. When it became apparent that this summer’s event wasn’t going to be able to take place I was really disappointed. We knew that we should still provide a platform for local vegan businesses to advertise themselves, as it has been difficult for small independent companies who rely on selling at fairs and festivals to make money at the moment. We also realised that vegans in the area are also missing the experience of vegan fairs and hope that they will take a look at our virtual fair on the day.”

Kyah added: “Cuan is such an amazing charity. It would be great if people can help us raise some money for them. People can donate through the button on our Facebook page, it is really easy and every penny will go to helping such a wonderful cause.”

The festival starts at 10am and is free, but donations to Cuan are requested. To get involved visit facebook.com/thetwovegansshropshire/