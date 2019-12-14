Menu

Three people taken to hospital after crash near Shrewsbury

By Charlotte Bentley | Shrewsbury | News

Three people were taken to hospital as two cars were involved in a crash near Shrewsbury.

Emergency services were called out at around 7pm on Friday to an incident involving two vehicles on the A53 near Astley, with three people trapped.

All three people were taken to hospital by the land ambulance, with the police and fire service also present at the scene.

Two fire engines were sent from Shrewsbury, who used cutting gear to relieve the trapped persons. A thermal imaging camera was also in use.

The vehicles were made safe at the scene.

