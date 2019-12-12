Shrewsbury resident scoops £60,000 in postcode lottery

The lucky winner was announced after SY4 4QS was named as a winning postcode with People’s Postcode Lottery this morning.

The Rodington resident doubled their money from £30,000 to £60,000 by playing with two tickets.

The prize was part of a special Christmas campaign where one postcode is drawn every day to win £30,000 per ticket throughout the December draws.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “With Christmas just around the corner, winning such a massive cash prize is sure to make our Rodington winner’s Christmas that bit more magical.

“It’s always exciting hearing about our street prize winners but even more so when they play with two tickets and win such a massive amount of money.

"Thanks to players like this, local causes and charities are also benefitting so it’s lovely to know the money helps so many people in different ways. I hope today’s winner manages to treat themselves and their family and I wish them an extra special Christmas and New Year.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £500 million to date for good causes across the UK and internationally.