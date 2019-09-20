MP appeals to Poles to remain in UK

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham said the Polish community played an important role in British society, and its people would be missed if they left the UK.

He was responding to a letter sent to 800,000 Poles living in the UK by ambassador Arkady Rzegocki, who invited them to 'seriously consider' returning to Poland.

Mr Rzegocki said he was concerned that little more than a quarter of Polish nationals had applied for 'settled status' in the UK, a scheme which will protect their right to work and live in the UK once Britain leaves the UK.

He warned that failure to secure settled status could lead to further complications if they wished to stay.

He added: “I also encourage you to seriously consider the possibility of returning to Poland and to familiarise yourself with the information available on social benefits in Poland, finding employment and finding places in schools for children.

"The rapidly growing economy of our country creates more and more opportunities for citizens for development and good living conditions in the country."

But Mr Kawczynski said while he respected the ambassador, he hoped Polish people would choose to remain in the UK.

The MP, who is himself Polish-born, said: "I would like to ask Poles in UK to caution against calls asking them to return to Poland.

"They are respected and needed here in Britain as their contribution is immense.

"I hope you continue to make your home here in Britain."