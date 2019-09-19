Adventure holiday centre near Shrewsbury told to improve in 17 areas - including ensuring children are safe from harm

PGL Boreatton Park has been given a total of 17 areas it must improve by the end of this week – including ensuring children are safe from harm.

The centre, in Baschurch, near Shrewsbury, caters for groups of children to have adventure holidays.

The firm says it is “brilliant” and “our most popular centre” on its website, while charges for a seven day stay range from £549 to £775 per pupil, with ages eight to 16 catered for.

But Ofsted inspector Rupi Phullar, of the early years inspection team, said in a letter to the centre: “I inspected your childcare provision on August 21, 2019.

“I found that you were not meeting all of the requirements for registration on the Childcare Register and I discussed the reason(s) for this during the visit.”

The reasons given included ensuring that every person caring for children is alert to any indications that a child may be suffering from harm; ensuring that at least one person caring for children has an appropriate first aid qualification; ensure that a sufficient number of people are present at all times on the relevant premises to ensure the safety and welfare of the children for whom the childcare is provided; and implementing a written record of policies and procedures to be followed for the protection of children, intended to safeguard the children being cared for from abuse or neglect.

They have also been told to “ensure that no individual who is unsuitable to work with children has unsupervised access to a child receiving childcare; ensure all staff receive robust training on the written statement of procedures to be followed to safeguard children from abuse or neglect; and to ensure the lead practitioner takes responsibility for ensuring the safety and welfare of children.”

They have also been told to ensure the manager and any person caring for, or in regular contact with, children and any person who lives or works on the premises where childcare is provided (including on a voluntary basis) is suitable to work with children.

PGL Adventure Holidays has been asked for comment.

On its website the firm says: “ It’s our biggest and most popular centre set around an imposing mansion house, with grounds so large it will take you at least a week to explore them.

“There’s a massive choice of holidays and accommodation, as well as great facilities including a fantastic sports hall.

“If you want non-stop action and to make loads of new friends, then this is the place to come. Boreatton Park can offer more activities than any of our other adventure centres in the UK and almost everything is on site.”