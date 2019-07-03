Woman rescued from Shropshire house fire

Fire crews used a nine metre ladder to rescue the woman from a first-floor bedroom after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a property in Marton, near Baschurch, just before 8pm on Tuesday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent four fire engines from Baschurch, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Wem, as well as operations and fire investigation officers.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the blaze on the B4397.

The ambulance service sent one vehicle with a paramedic officer to treat the woman for smoke inhalation, before taking her to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and thermal imaging cameras, and put out the fire by about 9.30pm.