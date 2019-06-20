Shropshire cycle team celebrates European success

Holohan Coaching Race Team, which is mentored and coached by former UCI professional Liam Holohan, has just returned from the Haute Route Dolomites – a three-day competitive event, featuring more than 250km of racing and over 8,000 metres of climbing in the mountains surrounding Cortina in the Italian Dolomites.

The course included iconic climbs such as the towering Passo Giau and Passo Pordoi and saw all members of the team finish in the top 25, out of almost 400 competitors.

Mr Holohan organised the trip through his Holohan Coaching Pro Cycling Experience business, which involved driving out to the event location with riders’ bikes and kit to prepare everything in advance so the riders could fly out with minimal hassle. Chris Pook, of Shrewsbury-based estate agents Cooper Green Pooks, who took part in the race and manages and sponsors the team with Ben Lawrence, of independent chartered insurance brokers Beaumont Lawrence, said: “Liam had carefully reconnoitred the course before the event and briefed the riders about what was in store.

Strategic

“He supported the riders each day by being present at strategic points to ensure there was food and drink when required."

Team sponsor Bryan Davies, owner of Unvented Components Europe, took part in the ‘compact’ version, which involved less climbing and distance than the full route, and surprised himself by taking second place overall.

Kirk Vickers, 25, from near Ellesmere, Chris Pook, 36, from Shrewsbury, his brother, Tom Pook, 31, from Shrewsbury, and Matt Davies, 36, of Minsterley, took park in the full distance, which concluded with a 17km time trial up to Passo Giau to 2,220 metres on the final stage.

Mr Lawrence said: “All four rode superbly with Matt making his come back to racing after almost nine months recovering and getting fit again after a nasty accident last August.

Advertising

“He eventually finished 12th overall but knows there is plenty more left in the tank.”

Mr Vickers took 11th overall and fifth in the final time trial, while Tom Pook and Chris Pook were 21st and 24th overall respectively out of a total field of 400.

“It was a great overall team result,” said Mr Lawrence.

“I am very proud of them all.”

For more information about the team, see their facebook page at facebook.com/holohancoachingrt